Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Kulgam

Published: April 11, 2020 9:38:55 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

(Representational image: IE)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter. The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

