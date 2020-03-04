Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Budgam

By: |
Published: March 4, 2020 7:42:37 PM

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the militants hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces. (Representative image)He said during the searches, the militants hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces. (Representative image)

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the militants hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces. “The exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in,” the official said, adding that there were no casualties reported so far.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter breaks out between militants security forces in Budgam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Navy set to go unmanned in the future with Remotely Operated Vehicle
2Iran’s comments on India’s internal matters bizarre: Experts
3Make in India products developed by DRDO are world-class and have huge export potential, says Dr G Satheesh Reddy