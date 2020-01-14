Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan killed in avalanche along LoC; 6 troops rescued

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2020 2:20:50 PM

The incident occurred in Naugam sector of the valley at 8:30 PM on Monday. A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, a senior officer of the border guarding force said. 

Jammu and Kashmir, jammu and kashmir avalanche, kashmir avalanche news, kashmir soldier killed in avalanche, avalanche in kashmir india today, indian army, defence newsThe Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army. (Representational Image: PTI)

A BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Naugam sector of the valley at 8:30 PM on Monday. A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, a senior officer of the border guarding force said. 

“Out of the seven troops deployed in the area, six were safely rescued but one constable trapped could not be revived even after much effort,” he said. The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir BSF jawan killed in avalanche along LoC 6 troops rescued
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Raisina Dialogue 2020: Women thinkers to dominate; PM Narendra Modi to attend inaugural session
2India-Brazil to share latest technologies in the agri sector
3Extending India’s navy ties: Making Exercise Malabar a quartet that includes Australia