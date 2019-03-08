Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan kidnapped by terrorists in Budgam

Yaseen belongs to the Army’s JAKLI Unit. He was on a leave to visit his hometown. (Representational Pic: IE)

An army Jawan Mohammad Yaseen Bhat was kidnapped by terrorists from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam, ANI reported. The incident happened late evening on Friday. Yaseen belongs to the Army’s JAKLI Unit. He was on a leave to visit his hometown.

Following the incident, the forces have been rushed to the area. PTI reports that the family of Yaseen informed the police that some people came to their house and took him away. Efforts are on to locate his whereabouts.

