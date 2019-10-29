Jammu and Kashmir: 5 migrant labourers from West Bengal killed by terrorists in Kulgam

Since the Centre’s decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

Since the Centre’s decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag, police said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5.

On October 24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.

On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.