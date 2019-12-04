Jammu and Kashmir: 4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

Srinagar | Published: December 4, 2019 12:38:59 PM

An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, trapping at least four soldiers, they said.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers. (Representational Image)

Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, trapping at least four soldiers, they said. The officials said bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Wednesday, while one soldier was rescued alive.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers. While one of them was rescued alive, the body of the other soldier was recovered during search operations, the officials said.

