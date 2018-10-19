​​​
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said Friday.

Srinagar | Published: October 19, 2018
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said Friday. The Army Thursday foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, the spokesman said. He said alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators.

The infiltrators opened fire towards the positions of the security forces which was retaliated, he said, adding three terrorists were killed in the gunbattle.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were not immediately known.

