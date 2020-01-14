Jammu and Kashmir: 3 soldiers killed as avalanche strikes Army post along LoC in Machil

Srinagar | Published: January 14, 2020 12:45:57 PM

While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said. Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. (Representational Image)

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said. Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.

