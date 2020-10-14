Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces’ positions. He said two militants have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.
