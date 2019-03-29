Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Nowgam area

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 9:41 AM

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Nowgam area (ANI Photo)

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter and their identity and affiliation were being ascertained.

