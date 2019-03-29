Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Nowgam area (ANI Photo)

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter and their identity and affiliation were being ascertained.