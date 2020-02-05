Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside Srinagar

The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.
Two militants were killed and a CRPF jawan died in a gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, officials said. The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.