Jammu and Kashmir: 1 militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar | Published: November 26, 2019 10:29:13 AM

The encounter broke out after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, a police officer said.

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, a police officer said.

One militant was killed in retaliatory action by security forces. Operations are on as it is suspected that more militants are present in the area, he said.

