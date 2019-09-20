Jam-packed one week! Know more about PM Modi’s schedule in the US

PM Modi will be conferred by the Bill and Melinda Foundation the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for his leadership of the Swachh Bharat Mission

Trade-related issues, agriculture, energy security, military trade, as well as space cooperation, are some of the issues that will be touched on during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump in New York on Sept 24. However, the two leaders will jointly address the Indian community in Houston on Sept 22 which will be attended by 50,000 India. There will be US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and a cultural show presented by 400 artistes.

Schedule for Modi’s weeklong visit to the US starting Saturday 21:

He reaches Houston, Texas on Saturday.

Sunday

He will address the Indian Community and US lawmakers at the ‘Howdy Modi’ rally. He will be joined by President Donald Trump as has been confirmed both the White House and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

In Houston, he will have a roundtable with the CEOs of the American oil companies.

Monday

The Prime Minister will be one of the first out of the four speakers at the Climate Action Summit convened by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The number of speakers has been limited to only those who will make concrete commitments towards fighting climate change.

According to the MEA, he will share the contribution made by India towards climate change under the Paris Agreement.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will also participate in two other meetings, the Leaders’ Dialogue on strategic responses to terrorist and violent extremist narratives, and at a session on universal health coverage, he will share details on the Aayushman Bharat insurance.

Tuesday

Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary will be commemorated this year, will be the focus at a session hosted by India. Besides the UN General Secretary Guterres, leaders including South Korea President Moon Jae-in and Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Andrew Holness of Jamaica, Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, and Jacinda Arden of New Zealand will be addressing the gathering.

Modi will be participating in the inauguration of the Gandhi Solar Park, a gift solar panels to the UN to power its headquarters and the with green electricity, and also Gandhi Peace Garden with 150 trees.

There will be a release of UN stamp which is in honour of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He will attend the meeting of India-Pacific Leaders with 13 leaders of island nations.

Also, on the same day, he will be conferred by the Bill and Melinda Foundation the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for his leadership of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Wednesday

He will be the keynote speaker at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on “Restoring Global Stability.”

It will be attended by the former US President Bill Clinton; Christine Lagarde, incoming President of the European Central Bank and former head of the International Monetary Fund; and CEOs of top major companies.

He will also participate in the first-ever India CARICOM Summit where 14 leaders of member countries of the Caribbean Community will be present.

Thursday

The whole day has been kept aside for the bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Friday

He will deliver his address at the UNGA which will highlight India’s foreign policy before he departs for New Delhi.