Jaishankar to visit Germany and France from Feb 18 to 23

Making an announcement on the two-nation visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will participate in the Munich Security Conference in Germany besides other engagements.

Written by PTI
Updated:
From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a six-day visit to Germany and France beginning Friday.

He will also attend an EU ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific.

