Jaishankar heads to UAE, focus on renewable energy,  maritime security

The entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and regional and global developments will be reviewed when external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar heads to that country on Wednesday.

According to the official statement of the MEA, the minister will be in the UA from August 31-Sept 2, 2022, and will co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In 2020, Jaishankar and his counterpart UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had co-chaired the 13th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission which had taken place virtually.

The visit of Jaishankar comes after the recent first I2U2 Summit Level meeting in the Gulf Region in July where the focus of talk was maritime, energy and food security. India, the US, the UAE and Israel are part of the I2U2 or West Asia QUAD. The grouping has increased its engagement in agriculture products and in renewable energy.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier this year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Abu Dhabi June 28 and had met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

And the two leaders had a virtual meeting on February 18 when the two sides had inked the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Vision Statement was adopted. In July, the two leaders virtually participated in the first I2U2 Leaders Summit.

The last time the external affairs minister of that country was in December 2021 when he participated in the Fifth Indian Ocean Conference.

Growing India-UAE Trade Ties

As reported earlier, the two countries signed the CEPA which has been hailed as India’s first comprehensive trade agreement in a decade. With the CEPA in place, duty has been eliminated on 80 percent tariff lines and this is expected to add USD 9 billion to the GDP of UAE by 2030. And it will also open the markets for Indian products in the West Asian Region.

India-UAE Bilateral Relations

Both countries are keen to further expand their partnership in various sectors including defence, maritime, food and energy security, space, health, skill development, consular, trade and investment among others.

There have been several high-level visits between the two countries in this year so far. And the two sides have discussed in depth these sectors during the meetings of the Sub-Committees last week.