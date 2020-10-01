  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China’s founding day

By: |
October 1, 2020 3:55 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country.

Sources said that while many companies collect personal data of similar nature by scraping open source platforms, given that this involves a Chinese firm which works with the military and security agencies, the government is concerned about the end use and the end user.On October 1, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed founding of People's Republic of China after Communist forces won a 20-year civil war.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. “Extend my felicitations to State Councilor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On October 1, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed founding of People’s Republic of China after Communist forces won a 20-year civil war. India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

Related News

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar also greeted his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama as well as the government and people of Nigeria on the country’s 60th anniversary of its independence.  The external affairs minister also conveyed greetings to people and the government of Cyprus on the occasion of the Independence day of the island nation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jaishankar greets Chinese people govt on occasion of China’s founding day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wow! Loaded with missile defence system, brand new Air India One for PM, other VVIPs to arrive today
2India, Japan, Australia and USA’s Quad: Reinvigoration of Indo-Pacific powers?
3ATAGS- A forward step towards Atamnirbharta in defence