Jaishankar congratulates Truss, says confident India-UK relationship will grow further

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and said he is confident that the India-UK relationship will grow further under her leadership.

Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, is set to take charge as Britain’s new prime minister.

Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak’s 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent, with 654 rejected ballots from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters.

Congratulating Truss on being elected as the leader of the UK Conservative Party, Jaishankar tweeted, “Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership.”

Congratulations @trussliz on being elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party. Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership. pic.twitter.com/CqnnMIkgwC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Truss on Monday night after she was chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and had expressed confidence that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.