Jaishankar and Blinken talk over phone, discuss Myanmar situation and issues of mutual concern

February 10, 2021 10:26 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday during which they discussed the situation in Myanmar and issues of mutual concern, according to a State Department spokesperson.

This was Blinken's second phone call with Jaishankar after he became the top American diplomat last month. The two leaders first spoke on January 29.

Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership and to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Myanmar, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

During the call, Blinken expressed concern over the military coup and the importance of rule of law and the democratic process in Myanmar.

“The Secretary and the Minister also discussed regional developments, including the value of US-India cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Both sides look forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, and to address the challenges of COVID and climate change,” Price said.

This was Blinken’s second phone call with Jaishankar after he became the top American diplomat last month. The two leaders first spoke on January 29.

After Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, the two governments have established contacts at the highest level. Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over phone on February 8.

