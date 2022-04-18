It’s official! Lt Gen Manoj Pande next chief of Indian Army: All you want to know about him

The Indian Army has a new chief – Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who is presently the Vice Chief. He is the senior most after the retirement of a few top officers in the last three months, in the Indian Army and has commanded the eastern Command.

Official announcement of the new chief

It’s official! He will take over as the new chief on April 30, 2022 as the 29th Chief of the Indian Army.

He will be taking over from the incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is now set to be the next Chief of Defence Staff after he retires at the end of month.

Gen Pande earlier this year in February took over as the Vice Chief of the Army following the retirement of Lt Gen C P Mohanty.

More about his previous postings

As has been reported in Financial Express Online, before assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, hewas serving as the Eastern Army Commander.

In December 1982, he was commissioned in the Bombay Sappers. In his distinguished career he has held several staff and command posts and assignments in conventional and also in counter-insurgency operations in all types of terrain.

He has also served as the chief engineer in the UN mission in Eritrea and Ethiopia and he was the commander in chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) between June 2020-May 2021.

Awards

He has been conferred with PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Army Staff Commendation and two times with GOC-in-C Commendation.

Who retired over the last three months?

Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army’s training command (ARTRAC) retired last month.

On January 31, Lt Gen CP Mohanty and Lt Gen YK Joshi retired on January 31.

Following a re-jig in the positions in the Indian Army, Lt Gen SS Mahal assumed command of ARTRAC at Shimla.

According to reports, Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa took charge as the Adjutant General of the Army and Lt Gen JP Mathews became the General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat area.

He takes over at a time when the government is focusing on Atmanirbhar Bharat; the Indian and Chinese soldiers continue to be locked in standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Globally, there is an ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine; there are emerging threats from India’s neighbourhood.

Once he officially takes over, he will be the first ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to be the Army Chief. The post so far has been held by Artillery, Armoured or Infantry officers. His experience as the Eartern Army Commander is going to help integration of technology along the LAC.

New CDS

No official announcement has been made. However, according to reports, serving and retired four and three stars are in the race. The post will have an officer from the Indian Army which is the largest of the three services.