It’s official! Indian Army to be re-structured, Rajnath Singh approves major changes

he decision to re-structure has been taken based on a detailed internal study which was conducted by the Army Headquarters (AHQ). (IE photo)

The defense minister Rajnath Singh has put his seal of approval to restructure the Indian Army. This move of overhauling the world’s second largest Army is expected to make the working of the Indian Army more efficient. The decision to re-structure has been taken based on a detailed internal study which was conducted by the Army Headquarters (AHQ).

The restructuring of the AHQ is also in line with the government’s plan to covert the 1.3-million strong Army leaner and meaner for a 21st-century war.

The restructuring of the Army Headquarters will be under three broad categories: A separate Vigilance Cell; umbrella organization to focus on Human rights issues; and Re-location of Army Officers from AHQ to Formations/Units of the Field Army.

In an effort to trim the number of officers posted in the Army Headquarters from the present 1,332 down to 1,203, the Army has freed 206 officers who will be sent to field areas to join the fighting formations and units of the field army.

Presently, vigilance function is under the Chief of Army Staff and there are multiple agencies and no single point interface. With the restructuring, there will now be an independent vigilance cell under the COAS and there will be ADG (Vigilance) under him. Also, three colonel level officers from the three services will be part of the team.

Also read: ‘Pakistan only propaganda machinery’, Indian Army rebuts claims of Pakistan’s DG ISPR

In an effort to address issues related to the Human Rights Convention and values, an umbrella organization under the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) has been set up. There will be a special Human Rights Section headed by ADG (Major General rank officer) directly under the VCOAS, whose main task would be examining any Human Rights violation. And a Police officer of SSP/SP rank will be taken on deputation.

Expert View:

Lt Gen AB Shivane (retd), former Director-General Mechanised Forces says: “This step in the right direction but hope Future staff requirements in Directorates like Military Operations; Military Intelligence and Perspective Planning need to be envisaged with our expanded areas of interest and multi-domain threats. Thus the need is for right sizing and rebalancing for optimal efficiency with future perspective in mind.”

The most important aspect of efficiency lies unaddressed is the bureaucratic functioning of Army Headquarters which impacts decision making and efficiency. Has that been addressed? Or are we adding more layers? There are too many layers of processing which is self-defeating, according to the former general.

In his view, there are other issues also of health, education, housing, and class `A ‘cities which require decisions to be sensitive to human aspirations too. And this requires a balanced holistic professional cum human approach.