It’s official! Aero-India 2023 to take off in mid-February

India’s biennial air show Aero-India 2023 is set to take off in February from 13-17 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The five day event in 2023 comes at a time when India is holding the presidency of not only G20 but also holding the chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space and Civil Aviation Ministry, all come under one roof to organize the Aero India show which holds a very important place in the international calendar of global expos.

While the dates for the 14th edition of Aero-India have been announced two months ahead of the show, no details are available on the official website which has gone live — of either the theme or the participant countries or the exhibitors.

In 2021 the event was cut down to just three days due to COVID-19 global pandemic, in 2023 the first three days are going to be set aside for business visitors and the last two days will be open for the general public.

Previous show

In 2021, Financial Express Online had reported that there was a participation of as many as 513 companies and there were delegations for around 43 countries which included ministers as well as top military leadership from those countries. Over the years the show has attracted more participation from global exhibitors as well as large public participation.

Keeping in line Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in defence, this year participation from startups as well as other domestic companies from various sectors are expected to be present.

The next edition of Aero India will attract a lot of interest for those buyers who are looking for not only indigenous fighter jets but also light combat helicopters, drones and much more innovative solutions for future warfare.

Over the past few months several exhibitions and air shows have been organized across the country. Interestingly, for the first time the annual Air Force Day in October took place in Chandigarh and the Indian Army day is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru in January 2023.