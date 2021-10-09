ITBP climbers summit twin peaks in eastern Ladakh

The expedition was flagged off from Leh on September 28. (Image: Twitter/ITBP)

Mountaineers of the border guarding force ITBP have summited twin peaks located in the eastern Ladakh region, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The mountains are located at the heights of 6,250 metres and 6,099 metres and they were conquered on October 6 by a team of 20 mountaineers led by ITBP Inspector General (IG) of the north-west sector, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

The climbers also included four women from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Ladakh Police pesonnel.

“The force has named the 6,250-metre tall mountain as ‘Nurbu Wangdus’ peak in the memory of a mountaineer solider. Late Head Constable Nurbu Wangdus who hailed from Ladakh died during the expedition to Mount Gangotri-1 in Uttarakhand after the team was hit by an avalanche in October, 2019,” an ITBP spokesperson said.

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and the force has recorded more than 223 successful mountaineering expeditions till date.

It is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from being deployed for a variety of internal security duties.