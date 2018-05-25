It is time for Russia to account for its role in Malaysia Airlines MH17 plane shoot down, says US

The US has complete confidence in the findings of the JIT as presented earlier in the day by the Dutch public prosecutor, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. (Reuters)

As an international investigation has concluded that the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was hit by a Russian missile bringing it down over eastern Ukraine four years ago, the US today asked Moscow to account for its role in the plane shoot down, in which 298 people were killed. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said the missile launcher used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 originated from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Brigade of the Russian Federation, stationed in Kursk.

The US has complete confidence in the findings of the JIT as presented earlier in the day by the Dutch public prosecutor, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. “Today’s announcement confirms and adds detail to what we have said from the earliest days of this tragedy: MH17 was shot down by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile fired from territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia and Russia-led forces,” she said.

Referring to the UN Security Council resolution in this regard which demand that “those responsible be held to account and that all states cooperate fully with efforts to establish accountability,” Nauert called upon Russia, in particular, to respect and adhere to UN Security Council resolution.

“It is time for Russia to cease its lies and account for its role in the shoot down,” Nauert said. “We remain confident in the ability of the Dutch criminal justice system to prosecute those responsible in a manner that is fair and just,” she added.

Extending America’s deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims, the spokesperson called for justice on behalf of the innocent civilians who lost their lives on that day, on July 17, 2014.