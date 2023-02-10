scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

ISRO SSLV- D2 rocket launch: SSLV lifts off from Sriharikota, injects three satellites into intended orbit

ISRO’s SSLV-D2 Launch: SSLV-D2 rocket with three satellites has successfully lifted off from the first launch pad at SDSC, Sriharikota. According to recent updates, the three satellites have already been injected into the intended 450-km circular orbit around the Earth.

Written by Sakshi Kuchroo
Updated:
ISRO SSLV- D2 rocket launch: SSLV lifts off from Sriharikota, injects three satellites into intended orbit
This is LV D2's second developmental flight. (Image: Screengrab)

SSLV-D2 Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Friday morning. The launch vehicle carries three satellites including ISRO’s earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites, namely, Janus-1 and AzaadiSat2. According to recent updates, the three satellites have already been injected into the intended 450-km circular orbit around the Earth.

This is LV D2‘s second developmental flight. The maiden flight which was carried on August 7 in 2022, was a partial failure. The maiden flight failed because of an orbit anomaly and some deviation in the rocket’s flight path. For those unaware, the key features of SSLV include low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

Also Read

The Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-07, is of 156.3 kg which has been designed, developed and realized by ISRO. The co-passenger satellite, Janus-1, is a 10.2 kg satellite which belongs to ANTARIS, USA. Another co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is of 8.7 kg which was made a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai, as per ISRO‘s official website.

SSLV-D2 vehicle characteristics:

SSLV, as per ISRO, is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t.

Vehicle Height: 34 m

Vehicle Diameter: 2 m

Lift off Mass: ~119 t

Vehicle Configuration: SS1 + SS2 + SS3 + VTM

SSLV-D2 Mission Specifications:

Altitude (km): 450

Inclination (deg): 37.2

Launch Pad: FLP

More Stories on
ISRO

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:30 IST