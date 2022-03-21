Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to reach India early next month

The visit comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating three decades of diplomatic ties, and the world is witnessing ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the evolving new world order.

Early next month, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett is coming to India to have meetings with his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expected to arrive here on April 4, 2022, the visit comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating three decades of diplomatic ties, and the world is witnessing ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the evolving new world order.

The announcement about the visit was made from the PM of that country.

India & Israel

Israel was recognized by India in September 1950; however, full fledged diplomatic relations between the two were established on January 29, 1992. The diplomatic relations between the two has developed multifaceted strategic partnership.

According to reports, earlier this year, Ambassador Naor Gilon of Israel in India had said the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries is an opportunity to look ahead and to shape up the relations over the next three decades.

A special logo has been released to mark three decades of diplomatic relations, which features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra. And together it forms the numeric 30 –symbolizing 30 years of bilateral relations.

In February the iconic buildings in India— the Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi and Israel’s Masada Fortress were lit up with the flag colours of both countries.

Focus of talks

The biggest issue on the agenda is expectedly going to be the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. As has been reported earlier, the leaders of both India and Israel have engaged with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and urged them to find solutions through diplomatic discussions. The Indian PM has spoken with the Russian President Vladimir Putin three times since the conflict started. And the Israeli PM had paid a surprise visit to Moscow.

The two leaders are expected to discuss more on agriculture, water management, joint development and production of military platforms, among other issues.

During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to that country in 2017, the relations was upgraded to a “Strategic Partnership.’’ And this was followed by the then prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, coming here in 2018.

In 2021, there have been several high level visits from India including the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in October, this was followed by the Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane going there in November 2021 and prior to these visit the former Air Chief RKS Bhadauria too had visited in August the same year.

New QUAD

In 2021, another QUAD was formed with Israel, India, UAE and the US as the member countries and the foreign ministers have met and have identified areas of interests and deeper cooperation which includes maritime security, combating climate change, trade, energy cooperation, science and technology and expanding economic cooperation in Asia and Middle East.

The members of the new QUAD are already in the process of identifying future opportunities not only in the region but globally too. As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, India, the UAE and Israel are already cooperating at a trilateral level on some projects, especially in trade and investment.

Both India and Israel have shared an intimate relationship for a long time and have also played significant roles in the development journey of each other.

India & Israel Military Cooperation

Last October, Indian armed forces participated in the multilateral Air Force Exercise ‘Blue Flag 2021’.

Free Trade Agreement

When the two leaders meet next month, they will also review the progress made in the negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement which is expected to be concluded this year.

India is that country’s third largest trading partner and also the seventh-largest globally.

The visit comes at a time when several top leaders from across the globe are visiting India. The visit of the Japanese Prime Fumio just concluded, and ministers from other countries, including Oman, Mexico, Austria, the UK, Greece, are expected in New Delhi over the next few days.

Though not officially announced, dates for the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is being worked out and is most likely to take place later this month.