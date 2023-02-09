Is President Nayib Bukele coming to India? FM of El Salvador is in India

To give further boost to bilateral relations and deepen people-to-people ties, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Central American nation El Salvador is on a four-day visit to India.

This is being termed as a follow up visit of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi to that country last month. During her visit he had called on President Nayib Bukele and had also had a meeting with Tinoco. During her meetings with her counterparts the focus was on India’s development cooperation with El Salvador, growing bilateral economic relations, and deeper collaboration at the multilateral level including the United Nations.

While India has invited the Central American nation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the next Foreign Office Consultations are expected to take place in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

Also, according to sources President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is expected to visit India later this year. However there is no official announcement related to the visit.

“This is a reflection of how the relations between El Salvador and India are getting a new momentum. Minister Lekhi’s visit to El Salvador was successful. The fact that there was a meeting with President Bukele is significant as he is the key figure in his country,” said a top diplomat who wished to remain anonymous.

What to expect from the visit of Ms Alexandra Hill Tinoco?

The focus is likely to be on strengthening economic and commerce relations. And to also close the gap between the two nations. President Bukele’s focus is on deepening the relationship between the two countries as well as the region. Ms Tinoco has come to New Delhi from Singapore.

Financial Express Online has reported that President Bukele was supposed to visit India in June 2020. That visit had to be pushed back due to the global pandemic of Covid-19. According to the top diplomat quoted above both sides are working hard to further strengthen the relationship – in trade, economic and commerce. It is also inviting investments from Indian businesses in various sectors – promoting tourism, investments in development projects related to airports, railways, locomotives among others. Another area where India could play a big role is technology – IT, providing security solutions, and more. The Central American nation is interested in Artificial Intelligence, water management, food security, industry 4.0 and more.

Also Read El Salvador passes landmark crypto bill

“El Salvador is building relations with South East Asia and it has plans to open embassies not only in Singapore and Vietnam but in other countries in the region. The idea is to open markets for trade and economic relations,” explained the diplomat.