Is India prepared to use robots in tri-forces?

The introduction of robotics in military applications has the power to quickly change the direction of any battle and also help to reduce manpower from Tri forces. Robots using artificial intelligence (AI) can effortlessly traverse dangerous terrain, do remote surgery, and carry out risky surveillance missions.

Neighbouring country’s soldiers conducted an unusual drill using remote-controlled diggers, in an effort to underscore the rising usage of robots in military applications.

The German and French defence ministers have also announced their ambitions to construct a new fighter jet nicknamed the “Eurodrone,” which is scheduled to take flight in 2040. The US is not the only country making inroads into the field of Robots in Military Applications.

A series of robots with a focus on surveillance and reconnaissance applications has been created by the Defence research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These missions are being used by a robot called RoboSen. Additionally, a miniature man-portable UGV, a wall-climbing flapping-wing robot, as well as a walking robot with four and six legs for logistical assistance are some of the created robots in military applications that are receiving recognition, In the robotics race, India wasn’t far behind, but India not that capable to replace manpower because technology advancement still need to be done.

New technologies and Strategy Tri forces are keen to explore?

It’s a really intriguing moment when emerging innovations from non-defence industries are also helping the defence industry develop new technology. The world has only previously witnessed technologies being developed in the defence sector, then moving into the civil sector. For the first time, the opposite is also taking place. Modern innovations like Artificial intelligence, 5G, Robotics process automation, Quantum technology, advanced materials, Advanced computing, Semiconductor technology, Hypersonic technology and blockchain are crucial for defence as well. Underwater Domain Awareness technologies, which enable you to have a thorough awareness beneath the sea given the significance of the extent of the sea that we have, are crucial from a defence viewpoint in particular. It’s critical to concentrate on space, which is the new area of our concentration, as well as, of course, all cyber-related technology, The market for military robots is expected to reach US$24.2 billion by 2025.

The next-generation rocket should include variants for the land, air, and sea and will be improved with the newest propulsion technology, navigational systems, and high-grade sensors. It will also be linked to an ISR system that is powered by AI.

Disposable UAVs

Attacks against Aramco oil fields that were carried out at a distance of 1000 kilometres were conducted using inexpensive drones. US soldiers in Iraq have frequently employed Explosively Formed Projectiles (EFPS), which discharge molten copper slugs capable of penetrating armour – something akin to a claymore mine for anti-armour.

AI/ML and Big Data

This is for simplified military operations, improved fighting performance, robotic border surveillance; AR/VR based troop training, Next-gen combat capabilities like IoBT (Internet of Battle Things) and constructing the war cloud to upgrade the defence sector’s overall IT infrastructure.

Military robots

The most obvious benefit of using military robots in battle is their ability to accept risks that may result in human losses. Robots are also capable of things that humans are not, such as being awake always, seeing in all directions, and processing information quickly.

The majority of the T-72, T-90 tanks, Fighter Jet and Technologies respect to counter next generation terrorisms and War, now in India is outmoded technologically, notably in terms of mobility, protection, and firepower. The improved features are expected to be able to defeat enemy tanks, armoured vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and destroy or dissuade helicopters.In the military conflict with China, technical disadvantage will persist.

The Joint/Integrated Commands were to be established in order to strengthen jointness. Such commands are being established, which is an important defence reform and Investments in university research to support the discovery of profound scientific and engineering knowledge.

In order to create a future force that is digitally superior, India must immediately begin the road of modernising its defence networks and fostering jointness. Support sophisticated use cases for digital defence use cases, defence networks must be unified and modernised.

Developments in the Indian Tri forces of New Age Technologies

It is understood that the Quantum Lab and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre were built but Process, Set-ups and SOPs to solve real time problems of the Indian Tri forces still need to be done.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) – this lab focuses primarily on research and development in the fields of robotics, AI, and information and communication security Set-ups and Implementation to solve real time problems Indian Tri forces still need to do.

A cutting-edge project called Energy Harvesting Built Infrared Sensor Network for Automated Human Intrusion Detection, or EYESIRa, has already begun development in India’s defence sector. EYESIRa is based in part on IoT principles, but we have to think this kind of development is really going to solve the problem of Tri-Forces, not only testing phase in the field also.

“Around 194 start-ups in the defence technology sector have been identified by India as using cutting-edge technologies to provide innovative new solutions for enhancing national security. As new start-ups targeted at offering AI tools and drones emerge, focused initiatives have been formed in merging AI and robotics for the adoption of technology in India’s defence sector. But standardization need to done in term of technology and SOPs because they going to solve problem of Tri-Forces not only testing phase at field also and information security is key thing in it,” explains a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

The military affairs revolution, which is developing into a disruption, is now being influenced by a variety of technologies. Because of these technologies and the pandemic effect, we will eventually reach frontiers of conflict and warfare that we haven’t even been able to imagine or forecast. Unrestricted Wars/Conflicts and Multi Domain Operations will be driven by disruptive technologies.

Sharing his perspective with Financial Express Online, Dr (Prof) Nishakant Ojha, Advisor Cyber & Aerospace Securities says: “In my perspective, the additional domains would be Aerospace, Cyber Space, AR/VR based troop training, AI/ML, Nuclear, Information Environment, Robotics process automation, Quantum technology and Electromagnetic Spectrum, in addition to the already-existing Air, Land, and Sea. Conventional or unconventional operations, utilising hard or soft power, state or non-state actors, day or night, in a time of war or peace, might all be carried out.”

Budgetary Constraints

According to Dr Ojha, “We also need to be aware of the significant budgetary constraints the Indian Armed Forces would face. For conventional purposes, the typical allocation of around 1.5% of the GDP was insufficient. Now, this also needs to include consuming technology. That too during a recession when the GDP is contracting. So, clothing must be tailored appropriately. This confirms the necessity for us to be selective and deliberate in what we do, how we do it, and why. It will be fascinating to observe what models other nations take in this situation.”

Adding, “Long before they had practical commercial uses, the neighbouring countries have historically played a significant role in supporting and fostering cutting-edge technology. The internet, computing, semiconductors, GPS, satellites, nuclear energy, and semiconductors are only a few examples of new technologies that have matured thanks to public funding in early R&D before moving into the private sector.”