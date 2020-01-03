Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says anti-US resistance to increase after Soleimani death, says TV report

By:
Dubai | Published: January 3, 2020 11:58:48 AM

"All Enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war," Khamenei said in a statement carried by TV, in which he called for three days of national mourning.

 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, iran, baghdad attack, baghdad airport attack, Qassem Soleimani, Qassem Soleimani killed, baghdadIran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front. (Reuters)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, state television reported.

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.

