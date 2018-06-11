​​​
  3. Iran to build nuclear propulsion system: Atomic Chief

Iran to build nuclear propulsion system: Atomic Chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that his country has made preparations to build nuclear propulsion systems.

By: | Tehran | Updated: June 11, 2018 4:40 AM
Ali Akbar Salehi, iran, Atomic chief, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Iran, iran nuclear deal, Nuclear propulsion systems, world news Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi. (Reuters)

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that his country has made preparations to build nuclear propulsion systems. “This project is a huge one that will take some time to complete,” Xinhua quoted Salehi as saying. “We have started working on the preparations for the project and seriously seeking to complete it,” the official said. Currently, a large number of experts from the AEOI as well as a company are working on the project, he added. Nuclear propulsion systems are used in sea transportations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top