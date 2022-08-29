Iran, an emerging superpower-Changing the definition of new Quad

By Dr (Prof) Nishakant Ojha

To reduce the extended political, economic, and military ties between India and the US. This triple axis includes Iran, China, and Russia. The trio has also shunned India’s decision to shift heavily toward the West in the post-Cold War era. Therefore, in retaliation, Russia’s recent warming of relations with the pair strengthened the Sino-Pak geostrategic link.

The US and India’s extensive cooperation, particularly the post-civil nuclear agreement, contributed to the developing union of three atomic powers.

Such conditions have drawn the attention of the major world powers to the area, and more recently, a number of extra-regional entities have shown a strong interest in South Asia as a whole. Consequently, a new geopolitical great game has been developing in the area under the creation of power blocks. India, the dominant player in South Asia, has been in an exceedingly difficult position as it attempts to strike a balance between China and the US. In light of this, the study will largely concentrate on the emergence of the Zuth Asian Triple Axis and any potential effects it may have on the growing strategic leverage between India and the US.

The rising strategic convergence between the three countries is a significant geopolitical development, even though it is still too early to definitively establish the presence of a Russia-China-Iran “axis”; this is especially true considering the potential emergence of power blocs given the intensifying strategic confrontation between the US and China.

The Indo-Pacific, the heart of US-China competition, will most likely be where this convergence takes place. The four QUAD nations—India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—are becoming convergent, which has led to the renaming of Asia-Pacific as Indo-Pacific. The region will be “free, open, inclusive, healthy, and grounded by democratic ideals,” according to the countries’ shared vision delivered following the first QUAD summit, was the first united statement.

It is claimed the country is now emerging as a superpower and the claim made is that the United States and “even greater powers will have to make an alignment with Islamic Republic of Iran “following the April 22 launch of Iran’s first military satellite.

Iran now has one of the most developed and diverse economies in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a well-known online publication that analyses political risk and geopolitics for the business world. This is because of the lifting of international sanctions on the nation.

Iran will become the next Middle Eastern economic superpower by 2025 as analysed. A sort of predicative Analysis turning into reality in coming years. A dramatic shift in the Middle Eastern balance of power will surely result from the Iranian nuclear agreement reached in Vienna last year, allowing Iran to confidently reenter the global arena. There are still discussions about the possibility of a reinvigorated Iran, and the Saudis in particular worry about Iran’s potential long-term dominance of the Middle East. Iran is more than likely on track to become a regional economic behemoth over the next ten years if its economy is unrestricted, with growth rates of about 3.5% predicted for this year. As a result, Iran’s economy would have the second-fastest growth rate in the MENA region.

The nuclear agreement will also allow Iran to unfreeze billions in frozen assets abroad; estimates range from $50 billion to $150 billion. The Iranian economy will become a superpower by 2025 as a result of this inflow of liquidity and the fact that it is already the most diversified economy in MENA.

Iran will also have the ability to supply the global markets with an additional 1.5 million barrels of oil each day. Tehran does have a significant advantage over its adversary since, despite recent efforts to diversify, the House of Saudi Arabia still relies largely on petrodollars to support its economy, even though it won’t be able to equal Saudi Arabia’s overall oil output.

Desperate for allies

As part of its ongoing enmity against the West, the Islamic Republic has long sought relations with Russia and China, the former communist bloc. However, more recent attempts to strengthen ties with Europe have failed, driving the Islamic Republic even farther into China’s embrace.

By essentially increasing Iran’s deference to Russia and China, Khamenei’s Look East strategy has brought about a deal that appears to be an absolute capitulation. China, for its part, is excited to walk the red carpet that has been set out in front of it. Iran not only has the natural resources China needs for energy, but it also has potential in other sectors like mining or services, which Iran’s post-revolutionary governments were unable to fully utilise but which China might make effective use of.

India to take Chabahar Seriously

As a result, China will be able to surpass two more competitors, Russia and India. China has been making significant investments in neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh in an effort to restrain the growth of India’s economy. This agreement will impede India’s efforts to develop the port of Chabahar on the Persian Gulf into a gateway to markets in Western Asia and a port to rival Karachi in its antagonistic neighbour Pakistan. The issue of distance from the Middle East, which had previously been a Russian advantage, will also be resolved by China’s presence on the Persian Gulf.

Naturally, the Islamic Republic wants to prosper. The agreement is anticipated to lessen the effects of Western sanctions and loosen the security perimeter that the US has established in the area. It might give Iran more wiggle room in talks with the West.

With Chinese assistance, Iranian authorities also seek to update their outdated air and naval fleets and benefit economically from China’s New Silk Road programme, which India should step up and join.

The development of a port in the Iranian city of Chabahar has drawn more interest as a possible centre of global trade and a site for geopolitical conflict. India has been the main investor in Chabahar port since New Delhi views it as a means of bypassing Pakistan’s land routes in order to get access to the Afghan and Central Asian markets. Additionally, the port might deepen relations between India and Iran, which might counterbalance rising Sino-Pakistani collaboration. China has also been gaining power in Iran at the same time, hoping to acquire access to vital natural resources and maritime lanes. As for Iran, the port may promote new economic and political alliances, and considering that Iran is widely regarded as a pariah state in the West, it is urgently seeking out other possibilities.

Chabahar would provide access to maritime trade routes for Central Asian nations who are landlocked as well as act as a barrier to Chinese and Russian aspirations to monopolise commerce in the area. Iran’s standing on the world arena may therefore be enhanced by increased trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian nations.

Geopolitical Competition Over Chabahar Port

India and China each have their own plans for Chabahar and their bilateral relations with Iran in the meanwhile. India has had a long history of interaction with the Chabahar port because New Delhi sees the port as a chance to enhance India’s status as a regional and international force. India is a strong candidate to become a future superpower since it has the second-largest population in the world, the sixth-largest economy, and a long-running effort to join the U.N. Security Council permanently. In order to further consolidate this potential, it has worked to increase its market reach in Western and Central Asia.

The fact that almost all of these routes would have to pass through Pakistan, India’s adversary, has greatly hampered India’s ability to create land-based trade with nations to its west. Bypassing Pakistan and establishing economic networks with the nations in these regions, India might bypass Pakistan by establishing a sea-based trade route to Western and Central Asia via Chabahar port. Another major factor in China’s interest in Chabahar port would be to prevent India from accessing routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia, especially in light of China’s investment in Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

The next geopolitical flashpoint between adversaries China and India could be a remote Iranian port. Since first expressing interest in 2003, India has committed more than S500 million to the development of the strategically positioned port of Chabahar, which is located approximately 1,800 kilometres (1,110 miles) from Tehran’s capital. Iran, however, has turned to China in the hopes of accelerating construction as a result of ongoing delays.

China is expanding Gwadar, a port on the coast that serves as a showcase for Beijing’s Belt and Road building programme. However, it could be a strategic setback for India, which opposes China’s expansion in the Indian Ocean and is already concerned that Gwadar, along with other China-backed ports from Myanmar to Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, could someday be used as a military base. The change makes sense for Iran, which wants to ensure Chabahar is a commercial success.

Issues and gaps in the relations between India and Iran have been identified. The US containment policy toward Iran, which is enforced by harsh economic and trade sanctions, has hampered India’s connections with Iran in the energy sector. As a hegemonic or major power, the United States traditionally opposes Iran, a regional state or “middle power” that poses a threat to American dominance in the West Asian region—particularly given that Iran continuously defies US demands on the nuclear question. The following sentences express the United States’ position on Iran and its nuclear programme: The rise of a new big power is typically opposed by established major powers. Since nuclear weapons and their delivery methods are a defining trait of major powers in the modern period, these powers frequently try to limit or take away middle power’s access to such weapons under the guise of concern for global order and stability. On the other hand, joining the elite group of subjects is also a compelling objective for those middle powers that have the potential to become big powers. Rising states are under pressure to change the system, sometimes intensely and other times less so, due to status inconsistency, or the gap between rising status aspiration and assigned status.

Iran claims that its nuclear programme is for peaceful reasons and that the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty gives it the freedom to enrich uranium (PT). Iran’s unwillingness to stop uranium enrichment is seen as a challenge to the US-led global order, the regional order, and a security danger to its position, assets, and those of its friends in the region. The US has sanctioned Iran in many ways as a way of extending its vast authority.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2012 (NDAA) also included sanctions that had an effect on how the Iranian oil market was monetized. Through the NDA 2013,34, which prohibited how consumers’ nations may pay for Iranian crude oil via bank transfer, additional US restrictions on the trade in Iranian petroleum came into place. Energy commerce between India and Iran has suffered as a result of the balance of trade sanctions. Iran was India’s second-largest crude supplier from West Asia before US-led restrictions on the capitalization of Tehran’s crude oil exports went into force in January 2012, and New Delhi was Tehran’s second-largest customer after China. Iran has dropped from that position to eighth, accounting for a much smaller but still considerable 6% of global oil imports by source. China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and other countries in the region that surrounds Afghanistan have made it a priority to forge an alliance in order to address the issues that have engulfed the country since the withdrawal of American forces.

It is therefore certain that the upcoming period will alter the overall dynamics of the Quad, and the cascade effects between the two Quads will be eye-opening.

Author is Eminent Expert -West Asia & Middle East.

