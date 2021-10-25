IOR, maritime security, and much more on the agenda of Bangladesh Navy Chief’s visit to India

From New Delhi, the Bangladesh Navy Chief is going to leave for Mumbai, before travelling to Wellington.

As efforts by China to increase its footprint in the Indian Ocean, the visit of Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, to India has become significant. “India is now focusing on security and growth for all in the region initiative to foster relations with all its neighbours. And as part of this initiative India and the Bangladesh Navy will try to reach a consensus to secure maritime security,” says Gautam Lahiri, a senior journalist and Bangladesh commentator.

Joint cooperative efforts like Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, naval training, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, are some of the issues on the agenda of the visiting Navy Chief of Bangladesh.

Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, who is in India from Oct 23-29, has a very busy schedule. Meeting with his Indian counterpart the Indian Navy Chief, he will have a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other high ranking officials in New Delhi.

From New Delhi, the Bangladesh Navy Chief is going to leave for Mumbai, before travelling to Wellington.

In Mumbai according to the Indian Navy he will visit Flagship of Western Naval Command and have a meeting with VAdm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. And, then, in Wellington, he is visiting Defence Services Staff College to interact with Commandant and witness training activities.

According to Mr Lahiri “It’s a fact that China is biggest supplier of military hardware to Bangladesh and they are trying to build a submarine base near Payra port. In this context India want to be assured its maritime security.”

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat had said recently China uses money power to gain popularity in Indian Ocean region. But this is a threat of falling into debt trap.

“When Bangladesh chief meets CDS, the discussion will be keenly watched how Bangladesh was taken on board. And on confidence building measure it may be decided during conversation a navy band may visit Dhaka on December 16, 2021, to mark Vijay Diwas of Bangladesh when Indian navy played a crucial role for the liberation,” Mr Lahiri adds.

“Apart from this joint exercise by both navies in Bay of Bengal may foster greater cooperation between two trusted neighbours.”

India & Bangladesh Military Cooperation

The relationship between the two reflects an all-encompassing partnership which is based on trust, understanding, equality and sovereignty. This year, both countries are together celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in Bangladesh Liberation War and 1971 War.

And several joint activities have been conducted this year like participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent, gifting of War memorabilia and reciprocal ship visits by both Navies.

Talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College & Indian Naval Academy have already taken place earlier this year.

And to end the year, Indian Armed Forces contingent & Band are likely to participate in ‘Victory Day Celebrations’ in Bangladesh.