International Geopolitics: Of ‘Kings’ and ‘Pawns’

The dissolution of erstwhile Soviet Union led to the creation of 15 independent countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. A country of 44 million people and having more than 1,000 years of history, Ukraine is the biggest country (by area) in Europe after Russia itself. On attaining independence, Ukraine opted for democracy and progressed well.

Due to their geographical contiguity, Russians and Ukrainians share a common culture dating back to medieval times and lived in harmony. However, after it became an independent entity, Ukraine saw the advent of hyper-nationalism that sought to play down the religious and cultural similarities and instead focussed on the differences, like culinary habits, language, art and music. Unfortunately, search of a new identity fomented anti-Russian sentiments amongst Ukrainians and this attitude made them extremely vulnerable to indoctrination.

Since Ukraine shares its border with NATO’s arch-rival Russia, Washington realised that a pro-West Kyiv would serve very well as the classic dagger pointing right at Russia’s heart. So, the West covertly fanned anti-Russian sentiments to the extent that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy overlooked America’s vested interests and adopted an obdurate and belligerent attitude. However, being a newcomer into politics, and unaware of the murky side of international diplomacy, Zelenskyy can’t be entirely blamed for falling into NATO’s trap. Thus, Ukraine unwittingly became America’s pawn!

Nearer home, a similar game of diplomatic subterfuge is being played out by Pakistan and thinks people of Kashmir are its ‘pawn’. Being the product of the ‘Two nation theory’ which presupposes that Muslims can’t coexist with Hindus, Pakistan can’t accept the fact there are more Muslims living harmoniously in India than on its own soil. This mindset is evident from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated attempts to spread falsehood about ‘persecution’ of Muslims in India. Pakistan knows very well that it can’t win a conventional war with India or take Kashmir by force.

So, Pakistan is seeking solace by ‘bleeding India through a thousand cuts.’ While this may be necessitated by the dictates from Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s proxy war in Kashmir has also spawned home grown terrorism within the country. The most unfortunate part is that Pakistan is not employing its own people to do this job but instead is using Kashmiris to ‘bleed India’. Moreover, since ISI has been able to create a good ecosystem for this purpose by generously pumping in money as well as brainwashing gullible Kashmiri youth to pick up the gun and get killed, it has nothing to lose.

Consequently, violence in Kashmir has claimed thousands of innocent lives and this will continue unless the people of Kashmir themselves realise how in the grab of providing support for “self-determination”, Pakistan is instigating and using Kashmiris to sponsor its cross-border campaign. For more than three decades, violence in Kashmir has not only killed and injured thousands but also ruined the tourism and horticulture industry in the Valley. Due to the unending violence, outsiders are apprehensive of investing in Kashmir impeding development and aggravating unemployment issues.

On 6th March, militants hurled a grenade in the busy Amira Kadal in Srinagar. In this attack, a 70-year-old man and brilliant girl student of class 12th, who was preparing for NEET lost their lives and more than two dozen others were injured. How long will the people of Kashmir continue to bear the brunt of these inimical forces who are hell-bent to spill blood, without realising that killings will achieve nothing? However, it seems that those behind such heinous acts aren’t worried about the negative consequences of their acts, and news has just come in that a sarpanch has been shot dead by militants in Srinagar and a missing army man’s body was found in Khag, a village in central Kashmir.

Speaking on this issue, senior Hurriyat leader Dr GM Hubbi said that violence doesn’t solve any problems, it only further aggravates them. Therefore, those who indulge in violence as well as their supporters need to introspect on the pros and cons of their approach. He strongly recommends resumption of Indo-Pak talks to settle the Kashmir issue and is hopeful that instead of posturing, leaders of both countries will show greater statesmanship. This is also what the people of Kashmir want.

