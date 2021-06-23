International Day against Drug Abuse: Share facts on drugs, save lives – end drug abuse

This means that they will look for new methods and unchartered routes for the trafficking activities via the darknet and shipments by mail may also increase, though the international postal supply chain has been disrupted due to global lockdown. (Representative image)

Amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19, there is a growing sense of community and solidarity and protecting each other and ensuring health care for all. There is more public awareness on health, and protective measures for staying healthy, and most importantly, and on protecting each other.

Each year the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed and the focus is on sharing research findings, evidence-based data and life-saving facts.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

On December 7, 1987, by resolution 42/112, the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This day is observed in an effort to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

According to the United Nations, this is supported every year by various organizations all over the world, communities, and individuals. And the main aim is to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

The theme this year is Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives.

This aims at combating misinformation and promotes sharing the facts on drugs. And also to create awareness of evidence based prevention, health risks and the solutions available to tackle the world drug problem, treatment and care.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2020, globally 269 million people used drugs in 2018, which is 30 percent more than in 2009; and it is estimated that 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Drug market

According to the UNODC Report, the impact is not known fully, but with border and other restrictions imposed by countries across the globe, shortage of drugs on the streets has been noticed. This means the prices of the drugs have gone up and most importantly the purity has been impacted.

The Report which was released last year talks about the economic downturn due to COVID is expected to compound the Drug problem and the dangers related with it. Due to increasing unemployment and reduced opportunities because of the COVID will impact the poorest that will use more and indulge in trafficking and cultivation.

This means that they will look for new methods and unchartered routes for the trafficking activities via the darknet and shipments by mail may also increase, though the international postal supply chain has been disrupted due to global lockdown.

Also, because of the pandemic there is shortage of opioid and now the fear is that the user will turn to other readily available substances including benzodiazepines, alcohol or mixing synthetic drugs. Due to the pandemic more harmful patterns of use are expected to emerge as some of the users might switch to frequent injecting.

According to the report, interception operations and international cooperation may also become less of a priority, making it easier for traffickers to operate.