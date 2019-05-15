International Army teams gear up for Army Scouts Competition, one of the world’s biggest war games

Mechanised Infantry Scout Teams of eight countries including Russia who is the founding member of this format of International Army Games are getting ready to participate in the Army Scout Masters Competition being organised under the aegis of Konark Corps at Jaisalmer from July 24-August 17. Updating on the preparations for the competition, Col Aman Anand the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), says that the Russian Delegation, Senior Military and Diplomatic dignitaries from participating countries visited Jaisalmer Military Station on May 14-15. They were shown and briefed on the special training facilities created at Jaisalmer and Pokhran. According to him the delegates were showing interests in understanding the nuances of the competition, scheduled for the first half of August. \u201cWhile broad format remains same but geographical realities and needed degree of challenge necessitates some modifications. No team is ready to concede their chances for a win in Scout-Master Event, which previously been bagged by Russians. Russian preparation efforts can be gauged by the fact that their delegation is headed by Deputy Chief of the Land Forces of that country, he points out. The Army Scout Masters Competition will be conducted in five stages, expected to test the overall skills of Mechanised Infantry Scouts in simulated battle field scenarios. A panel of international judges and referees will be judging the competition. As reported by the Financial Express Online earlier, this competition will showcase combat training and promote camaraderie amongst the contestants, facilitate sharing of best practices as well as develop military and technical cooperation between participating nations. For the first time India is hosting the Army Scout Masters Competition for the first time as part of the International Army Games. Final planning conference is scheduled for 21 May in Russia, in which India will be sending the Chief Judge of the rank of Brigadier along with other delegates.