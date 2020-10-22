INS Viraat won’t be turned into a museum as last hope dashed; Here is what has happened

Then the Mumbai-based firm asked whether INS Viraat can be salvaged from the shore, Patel said adding that his company replied stating that there was a possibility but the process would involve multiple costs.

The colossus, iconic warship INS Viraat will no longer retain its original physical structure as the preparation for dismantling the aircraft carrier has begun. With this, faint hope of converting the INS Viraat into a museum has diminished. So far, two important developments have taken place. Shree Ram Group, that bought the vessel as scrap, has commenced winching the INS Viraat earlier this week. This happened after Mumbai-based Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt Ltd could not manage to procure a “No-objection certificate” from the central government. The NOC was required to convert INS Viraat into a museum, as per the Indian Express report.

Shree Ram Group chairman Mukesh Patel said that his firm could not have waited any longer. Patel has claimed that “the company” which wanted to purchase INS Viraat from Shree Ram Group and proposed to turn it into a museum did not obtain a NOC from the Central government. Shree Ram Group had sought Rs 100 crore for reselling INS Viraat. Patel also claimed that the Mumbai-based Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt Ltd did not even pay any advance amount.

According to the Indian Express report, Shree Ram Group gave Envitech Marine Consultants time till October 15 to initiate a formal agreement procedure for the resale and make payment. However, Patel has claimed that his company informed the Mumbai-based firm that the vessel will be pulled closer to the shore. Then the Mumbai-based firm asked whether INS Viraat can be salvaged from the shore, Patel said adding that his company replied stating that there was a possibility but the process would involve multiple costs.

Shree Ram Group had sought a NOC from the Central government because the company did not want to face any legal hurdles later. Patel has disclosed that his company had winched INS Viraat closer to the shore. The vessel stood at 1,200 feet and Shree Ram Group would undertake further winching on Diwali during the high tide, Patel said. Ahead of that, it would be preparing the ship to be dismantled, Patel said that this included obtaining a nod from the Gujarat Maritime Board.