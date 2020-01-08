INS Vikrant on Republic day parade: Indian Navy to showcase indigenous aircraft carrier and its fire power

There are models of the naval assets including the Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft with Harpoon missiles, Kolkata class Stealth Destroyer displaying a Brahmos launch and Kalvari Class Submarine launching the Exocet missile.

The Indian Navy unveiled the tableau highlighting the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is currently under construction at the Cochin Shipyard as well as highlighting the navy’s firepower that will be showcased at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2020, at Rajpath. According to the Indian Navy, the tableau is in line with Navy Week theme ‘Indian Navy – Silent, Strong, and Swift’. The three dimensions of the Indian Navy’s firepower including surface, sub-surface and air and its might forms the front of the tableau. There are models of the naval assets including the Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft with Harpoon missiles, Kolkata class Stealth Destroyer displaying a Brahmos launch and Kalvari Class Submarine launching the Exocet missile.

Also on the trailer will be a complement of MiG-29 K fighter aircraft on the aircraft carrier which is highlighting the Navy’s total commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Navy will also be showcasing its role in safeguarding offshore economic assets and playing a very critical role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) through the murals on the sides. The murals are depicting Op Varsha Rahat — the flood relief operations undertaken in Maharashtra on Mahalaxmi Express in July 2019, Op Sankalp — the escort operations which were undertaken in the Persian Gulf (Op Sankalp) and the providing security to the country’s oil platforms by Fast Attack Craft and employment of MARCOS.

Through these efforts, the Navy wants to project itself as not only a credible and combat-ready military force, but also how it protects the country’s economic interests as well as energy security and that it is always ready to provide help to the people in crisis.

The Naval contingent will be led by a Contingent Commander, Platoon Commanders and the Naval Tableaux during the parade and the Naval Band will be led by the Drum Major.