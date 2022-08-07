INS Tarkash to hoist the tricolor in Brazil on 75th Independence Day

An Indian Navy ship is gradually sailing towards South American nation Brazil where it will hoist the tricolour on August 15. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, INS Tarkash, a guided missile warship, on Sunday will enter the Port of Natal; this port is closest to Europe.

“It is a goodwill visit and the port call is an indication of the resolve of both India and Brazil to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries. It is also an effort towards building deeper defence relations and cooperation between the two navies,” explained a senior diplomat to Financial Express Online.

The visit by the Indian Navy’s warship which is one of the most potent frontline frigates equipped with a wide range of sensors and weapons, besides marking India’s 75 years of Independence is also in celebration of 200 years of Brazilian Independence.

What is the plan?

The ship from August 13-16 will visit Pier Mauá in Rio de Janeiro and the flag will be hoisted on August 15 which is the main reason for the visit. INS Tarkash after completing its deployment in the Mediterranean entered the Atlantic to complete its journey to the next country. During its long overseas mission it will visit 14 ports in eleven countries, touching every continent – Asia, Africa, South America and Europe except Antarctica.

Bridges of Friendship

Ships of the Indian navy are deployed overseas and the mission is `bridges of friendship’. And the mission is to deepen international cooperation with friendly nations.

Programme in Brazil

To enhance maritime engagement professional interactions between the two navies has been planned. The focus of talks with senior leadership of the Brazilian Armed Forces will be related to deepening relations in the defence sector which is one of the key elements of the strategic partnership.

In recent years, defence and aerospace companies from the South American nation have been making efforts to increase their presence in India.

Jackson Schneider, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security had recently told Financial Express Online in response to a question “the company was developing a system for the Tamandaré, a light frigate along with ThyssenKrupp.”

Embraer, which is in the process of getting new technologies for the Brazilian Navy, is open to working with India.

Also, the South American nation has expressed interest in the BrahMos-NG (New Generation) — short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile. The two sides have had initial rounds of talks which were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Since the Brazilian Navy is in the process of modernizing its existing fleet of submarines, it has reached out to India for sharing its expertise in building the nuclear powered general purpose attack submarine which can be equipped with BrahMos-NG.