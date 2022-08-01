INS Tarkash starts its Atlantic Deployment. Heads to Brazil. Will unfurl national flag in Rio

In its efforts to gradually increase its presence in the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Navy’s INS Tarkash guided missile frigate is in passage to visit Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The visit to the South American nation Brazil is to hoist the National Flag on August 15, 2022, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

After completing her Mediterranean deployment she entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage. Last month on July 26, according to the Indian Navy the ship had participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette.

Exercise in the Atlantic

During her Mediterranean deployment, both Indian and Moroccan navies participated in drills that included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter cross deck landings, man overboard drills, Visit Board Search and Seizure operations, and approaches for replenishment at sea.

Between July 29-30, INS Tarkash conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Naval Ships in the North Atlantic Ocean which showcased interoperability between the two navies.

The focus of the drill was on replenishment at sea between Tarkash and the French Fleet Tanker FS Somme. Maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50 participated in joint air operations in air defence drills and multiple simulated missile engagements.

India & Brazil

As reported earlier, a Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, had visited India. And had visited the Western Naval Command and also Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at Mumbai where the `Scorpene’ class submarines were built. They also visited a Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine of the Indian Navy.

During the visit the two sides had discussed submarine technology, defence and security, Make in India initiatives, and also the outlook of the Indian Navy towards shared maritime interests with all like-minded navies/ countries.

The Brazilian Navy operates `Scorpene’ class submarines and is keen to have a collaboration with India for the maintenance of the diesel-electric attack submarines.

BRICS & Maritime Cooperation

At the recently concluded BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted among the leaders of the member nations – Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries in the international waters. He said India focused on a free, inclusive and rules-based maritime space.

BSAMAR VII

Two months from now, Indian and Brazilian navies will be sending their frigates and other naval assets including a helicopter and a maritime patrol aircraft to South Africa.

They will be participating in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR in October which is a tri-nation exercise including India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA). Brazil, according to reports, is expected to send in a frigate and a team of marines, South Africa is expected to deploy one of its Valour Class frigates and two Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) boarding teams for the exercise. From India, a frigate, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft as well as a helicopter will be deployed.

Maritime Security was the focus of the first ever IBSA-NSA Meet

In 2021 in the first ever meeting of IBSA NSAs meeting, Maritime security was identified as an important area of future cooperation among the member countries. The meeting had focused on efforts to strengthen mechanisms to counter China’s belligerence in the maritime domain. And to ensure security of sea lines of communication and energy and sustainable exploitation of marine resources, including fishing, combating human trafficking and narcotics.