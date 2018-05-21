INS Tarini reaches home, the all-women crew makes us Indians proud!

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes the crew of INSV Tarini along with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba in Goa today. (Source: Twitter, MoD)

The six-member crew which had met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2017 and had undertaken the globe voyage initiative after it was flagged-off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 10th September last year. They started their from INS Mandovi boat pool and have now successfully accomplished ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, on 21 May 2018. The all-women crew who used the 55-foot yacht INS Tarini were welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of Naval Staff today in Goa. The Defence Minister congratulated the crew for carrying out such a brave journey across the globe.

Top 5 reasons why all-women crew makes each Indian proud

1. The crew on board INS Tarini is the first ever all-women crew from India to circumnavigate the globe. The all-women crew led by Lt Commander Vartika Joshi began their journey on 10th September 2017, have covered a distance of 21,000 nautical miles and reached Goa this evening.

2. The all-women crew stopped over at just five places, i.e Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zeland, Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Cape Town in South Africa and finally at Mauritius. They sailed across four continents, three oceans, passed South of three Capes and also crossed the equator twice.

3. The all-women crew which encountered massive storm conditions, freezing low temperatures, strong winds and extremely high waves, were successful in completing the circumnavigation in just 254 days.

4. The all-women crew that undertook the global journey, Navika Sagar Parikrama not just promoted ocean sailing activities in the Indian Navy, but also stood as an example for all women. Their exemplary contribution for women empowerment is immense. The expedition comes in consonance of the national policy to empower women and has been successful in showcasing “Nari Shakti”, Indian women power on an international platform.

5. On International Women’s Day on 8th March 2018, all crew members- Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, Lt Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lt Commander P Swathi, Lt Aishwarya Boddapati, Lt Payal Gupta and Lt S Vijaya Devi were conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for outstanding contribution towards women empowerment.