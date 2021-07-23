INS Tabar reaches Moscow to take part in the Russian Navy Celebrations

The bilateral relations between India and Russia span several decades and also include close military ties and strong cooperation between the navies of both countries.

Indian Naval Ship Tabar, Talwar-class stealth frigate, under the Western Naval Command has reached St Petersburg on a five day goodwill visit. As reported earlier, INS Tabar is there to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy. On July 25, 2021, during the Russian Navy Day Parade, INS Tabar will be joining the column of ships that will be reviewed by President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Indian Navy, during the celebrations, the naval band on board the ship will also participate in the City Parade.

Ex INDRA — India-Russia Navy Drills

The aim of the exercise at sea and harbour interactions is to consolidate the long standing ties between the two navies. This will also offer an opportunity to both navies to observe and imbibe the `Best Practices’ followed in each other’s Navy. The drill between the two navies will also enhance maritime security and conduct combined operations against maritime threats.

The drills and several rounds of talks at various levels are taking place ahead of the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year as well as the annual summit of two countries.

More about INS Tabar

The ship was built for the Indian Navy in Russia and was commissioned at St Petersburg in April 2004. The ship which is equipped with a wide range of weapons and sensors is among the earliest stealth frigates which the Indian navy has. This ship presently being commanded by Capt Mahesh Mangipudi has a complement of over 300 personnel.