Indian Navy’s mighty destroyer INS Rajput gets decommissioned on Friday

(Photos Credit: Indian Navy)

INS Rajput, the lead ship of the Kashin-class destroyers built by the erstwhile USSR, will be getting decommissioned from the service on Friday (May 21, 2021).

With this a glorious era will be coming to an end when India’s first ever destroyer will get decommissioned after being in service for 41 years ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The destroyer was commissioned on May 4, 1980.

More about INS Rajput

This destroyer was constructed in the 61 Communards Shipyard in Nikolaev (present-day Ukraine). Its original Russian name was ‘Nadezhny’ meaning ‘Hope’.

According to the Indian Navy, the keel of the ship was laid on Sept 11, 1976. She was launched on Sept 17, 1977 and commissioned as INS Rajput on May 4, 1980 at Poti, Georgia by IK Gujral, who was India’s ambassador to USSR.

Capt Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani was her first Commanding Officer.

In four decades of glorious service, it has served in both Eastern and Western Fleets.

What was the motto?

The motto was “Raj Karega Rajput”.

With this motto in their minds, the crew of INS Rajput have remained ever vigilant and always ‘on call’ to protect the maritime interest and sovereignty of the nation.

Which operations did INS Rajput go for?

INS Rajput has also participated in several operations including Operation Aman off Sri Lanka which was carried out to assist IPKF, then Operation Pawan which was for patrolling duties off the coast of Sri Lanka.

INS Rajput was also sent for Operation Cactus to help in resolving the hostage situation off the Maldives, and Operation Crowsnest off Lakshadweep.

The ship has also taken part in many bilateral and multinational exercises. It was also the first Indian Naval ship which was affiliated with the Rajput Regiment of the Indian army.

More about the first destroyer

There have been 31 Commanding Officers at her helm in 41 years of her glorious history. The last CO of the ship took charge on Aug 29, 2019.

What to expect on Friday (May 21, 2021)?

When the sun goes down tomorrow, for the last time the Naval Ensign and the Commissioning Pennant will be hauled down which is on board INS Rajput.

What does this signify?

It symbolizes the decommissioning of the ship from the service.

Who all will be present at the ceremony?

With strict COVID protocols in place, it will be a low-key event. And it is expected to be attended only by in-station officers and sailors.