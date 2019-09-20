INS Khanderi: India’s 2nd ‘Make in India’ Scorpene-class submarine is a huge achievement for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Today, the Indian Navy and the MDL signed the Acceptance Document in presence of MDL Directors and Navy personnel at MDL.

INS Khanderi: Even as the Indian Navy is preparing for the commissioning of the second `Scorpene’ class submarine next week, the Mumbai based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is getting ready for the delivery. `Khanderi’ is named after the wide snouted Sawfish, a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. Today, the Indian Navy and the MDL signed the Acceptance Document in presence of MDL Directors and Navy personnel at MDL.

MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation’s progressive indigenous warship building programme and has a huge role in ensuring the submarines being built at its shipyard are a testimony to its skills and capability. The INS Khanderi is the reincarnation of the first submarine Khanderi which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in December 1968, and after twenty years of service was retired in October 1989. Next week the technology utilized has ensured superior features of the submarine.

According to the MDL, the building of the Scorpene has been a challenge as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in the most congested of spaces. This was further aggravated by the stringent tolerances required to be achieved.

This submarine of this class can under multifarious tasks typically undertaken by any modern submarine which include anti-surface as well as anti-submarine warfare. And will help India in further cementing its position as a submarine building nation.

The MDL Shipyard has also proved its reputation as one of India’s leading shipyards with a capacity to meet requirements of the Indian Navy.

As has been reported by the Financial Express Online, the third `Scorpene’ Karanj which is under construction at MDL, Karanj, launched in January 2018, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The fourth one ` Vela’, was launched in May 2019 and is being prepared for sea trials, and the remaining two submarines, Vagir and Vagsheer, is in various stages of outfitting.

What is MDL doing presently?

The company which has achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium refit-cum-up gradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy, also boast of the two SSK submarines built-in 1992 and 1994 are still in service, a testimony of its skills.

It is also carrying out the medium refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.

Besides the Scorpene class submarine, the MDL has also constructed the Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines.

It is building the P-15B Visakhapatnam class Destroyers and the P-17A class Stealth Frigates.