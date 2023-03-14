INS Dronacharya to be awarded President’s colour

The Gunnery School of Indian Navy INS Dronacharya is getting ready to be awarded the prestigious President’s Colour later this week.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu who is the Supreme Commander will be awarding the President’s Colour or Nishan on Thursday (March 14, 2023) which is bestowed on a unit for its exceptional service to the nation.

About INS Dronacharya

INS Dronacharya was designated as the Centre for Excellence in Gunnery and Missile Warfare in 2004 is responsible for training officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and also friendly foreign maritime forces. They are trained on all aspects of gunnery and missile warfare and the core focus is to train officers and sailors to deliver ordnance on target effectively.

It is the nodal centre for training of Sagar Prahari Bal and is centre for training in constabulary operations for several nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

It forges sea warriors and equips them with the professional acumen along with spirit to man the powerful naval warships. It is also the training authority for drill and ceremonials in the Coast Guard and the Navy.

In the spirit of jointmanship INS Dronacharya is affiliated with the Indian Army school of Artillery and it has evolved over a period of time to become an institution of international repute as it provides training in all aspects of missile and gunnery warfare.

According to the Indian Navy the alumni of INS Dronacharya thorough exemplary acts of courage and impeccable professionalism have distinguished themselves in war and peace.

The ceremonial parade will take place on Thursday for the presentation of colours and it would be reviewed the President of India and among those present will be Governor of Kerala; Chief Minister of Kerala; Chief of the Naval Staff, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command and other senior service and civilian dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.