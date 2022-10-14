INS Arihant successfully test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

India’s nuclear command has successfully conducted a major test in the Bay of Bengal when the country’s first indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arihant test fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the missile was tested to a predetermined range. And it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, and through this test all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system were validated.

Importance of the test

The training launch of the SLBM which was successfully tested is significant as it proves the crew’s competency and is also a validation of the SSBN programme which according to MoD statement is a key element to the country’s nuclear deterrence capability.

Adding, a robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is keeping in line with the country’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’. This policy underpins India’s ‘No First Use’ commitment.

Know more about INS Arihant

INS Arihant (SSBN 80) has been designated S2 Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine and it is the lead ship of India’s Arihant Class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that this 6,000-tonne vessel was built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre in the port city of Visakhapatnam. Launched in July 2009, after several rounds of trials it was finally commissioned in the Indian Navy in 2018 marking the final leg of India’s intended nuclear deterrence triad.

It has a displacement of 6000 tons, with a length of 111 metres it is powered by an 83 MW pressurized water reactor. It has a maximum speed of some 24 knots, with significant inputs from Russia, this is the first nuclear submarine built in India.

Armaments

There are 533mm torpedoes and, since it is a ballistic missile submarine, there are according to the information available in the public domain that between four and twelve submarine-launched ballistic missiles. These are fitted with nuclear warheads.