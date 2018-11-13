Information Fusion Centre to help in keeping the sea lanes secure, says Naval Chief

Addressing members of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) at the 10th edition at Kochi, the chief of Naval Staff Adm Admiral Sunil Lanba, said that, “This will significantly enhance maritime security in the region.” (File)

India Navy will soon be operationalising the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) for the Indian Ocean (IOR). The IFC-IOR will be staffed by personnel from many member countries, to analyse all inputs pertaining to maritime security in the IOR and to share the relevant information with participating countries within an actionable time frame, says the top most officer of the Indian Navy.

Addressing members of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) at the 10th edition at Kochi, the chief of Naval Staff Adm Admiral Sunil Lanba, said that, “This will significantly enhance maritime security in the region.” Maritime issues pertaining to cooperative capacity-building to deal with common security concerns in the region too will be on the agenda.

The theme for this year’s seminar is “IONS as a Catalyst for SAGAR” — SAGAR stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. Emerging maritime threats in the region, leveraging IONS for coordinating and sharing resources for maritime operation and enhancing shared maritime domain awareness will be topping the agenda of the two day IONS conference.

The IOR has a diverse set of littorals and island nations, each with their own unique needs, aspirations, interests and values. Through IONS the chief said that a significant headway in identifying common maritime issues and evolving mechanisms. Besides India, other member countries including the UAE, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh and Iran have held the chairmanship of IONS.

As many as 26 of the 32 countries that constitute the membership of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) are participating in the 10th edition that took off today at Kochi on Tuesday.

As reported by FE earlier, IONS initiative endeavours to generate a flow of information among naval professionals so as to enable a common understanding of regional maritime issues and in turn facilitate generation of mutually-beneficial maritime security outcomes.

It is in line with India’s ‘Act East’ policy and the nation’s diplomatic, economic and military outreach in the region.

Commonly known as IONS, is an extremely significant regional maritime security initiative launched by India in February 2008 under the aegis of the Indian Navy. The main aim of IONS is to seek increased maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the IOR by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues.

The organisation has grown very significantly in the last ten years and today has membership of 32 nations, inclusive of eight observer-members, grouped in four clusters – South Asian Littorals, West Asian Littorals, East African Littorals, South East Asian and Australian Littorals.

These member countries will also be discussing ways to strengthen capabilities and interoperability to ensure speedy response to requirements of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) in the IOR.