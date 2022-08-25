Induction, reincarnation of ‘Vikrant,’ a humble tribute to sacrifices made by freedom fighters: Navy Kochi

Ahead of commissioning of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, the Navy on Thursday said the induction and reincarnation of ‘Vikrant‘ is a humble tribute to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the independence of the nation and the brave soldiers during the 1971 war. The Navy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest on September 2, when the 45, 000-tonne warship would be commissioned as INS Vikrant.

The Navy, in a statement, said that after the commissioning, the deck integration trials of fixed wing aircraft and exploitation of the aviation facility complex would be carried out. “The induction and reincarnation of ‘Vikrant’ is thus not only another step towards strengthening our defence preparedness but also our humble tribute to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for the independence of the nation and our brave soldiers during the 1971 war,” Navy said.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector Shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the indigenous aircraft carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

“In line with the prevailing practices being followed by other advanced countries having experience of building aircraft carrier, the deck integration trials of fixed wing aircraft and exploitation of the aviation facility complex will be carried out post-commissioning of the ship when the operational command and control of the ship, including flight safety, is with the Navy,” said the defence force.The ship is 262-metre long and 62-metre wide and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 NM.

Vikrant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.The ship boasts of a full-fledged state-of-the-art medical complex with latest medical equipment facilities that include major modular OT, emergency modular OT, physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, CT scanner, X-ray machines, dental complex, isolation ward and telemedicine facilities, among others.

“The ship will be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured advanced light helicopters (ALH) and light combat aircraft (LCA) (Navy),” the statement said.

Using a novel aircraft-operation mode known as short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR), the IAC is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of three ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard.Vikrant has successfully completed multiple phases of sea trials from August 21 last year till date, where the ship’s performance, including response of ship’s hull to various conditions of operations, maneuvering trials, main propulsion, power generation and distribution (PGD), ship’s navigation and communication systems among others were tested.

The endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances, integrated trials of majority of equipment/systems and trials of other auxiliary equipment were ascertained and proved to the satisfaction of the Navy’s trials team and ship’s crew.