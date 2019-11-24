Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue: Here’s how China dimension is impacting American strategy

India, according to sources has been able to get a waiver for the S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia.

The US is planning to place a liaison officer at the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre (IFC) for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) headquartered in Gurugram, as Chinese forays in the region continues.

“Besides posting an officer at the IFC, Anti-Missile Defence, Anti-Submarine warfare, Network Centric Warfare technologies as well as modalities to be made to the COMCASA agreement before it becomes functional are on the agenda of talks. Both defence Minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will be in Washington DC on December 18, and will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper,” a top officer who wished to remain anonymous said.

The two sides are also expected to discuss global issues of mutual interests including the growing unrest in the Middle East, as well as enhancing military cooperation, more joint and multi-lateral exercises, fight against global terrorism and the Indo-Pacific.

As has been reported earlier the first round the 2+2 Indo-US Ministerial had first taken place in New Delhi in September 2018, at the end of which the foundational agreement Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) was signed. This agreement is expected to facilitate access to advanced defence systems. It will also enable India to optimally use the existing US-origin platforms being used by the Indian armed forces. This agreement once operational will also open up the possibility for India to import the US systems related to sensor technologies, communication, and guidance.

The two sides are expected to discuss the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), under which the US has the right to impose sanction on those countries which are buying military equipment from Russia. India, according to sources has been able to get a waiver for the S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia.

Possible visit of the US President Donald Trump

Reportedly President Trump is expected to visit India soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a personal invitation to the US leader during his recent visit to that country. This will come up for discussions between the two sides next month.

More Agreements to be signed?

Both countries are keen to expand defence and trade ties and to this effect an announcement related to the Industrial Security Annex agreement is expected as well as the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Framework for DTTI.