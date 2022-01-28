Indo-Russian BrahMos missile deal worth USD 374 million sealed with Philippines

A deal worth USD 374 million has been inked between the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd and the Phillipines. The deal is for the shore based anti-ship variant supersonic cruise missiles.

Is this the first export of BrahMos Missiles?

Yes. This is the first time India has a deal for exporting a missile which has been made in India under an Indo-Russian Joint Venture.

The negotiations of exporting BrahMos Missile to one of the Asean countries had been going on for a while. The negotiations with Vietnam which started back in 2016, are also in an advanced stage. That could be another country in the region to import BrahMos missiles from India soon.

India and the Philippines

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online on Friday (January 28, 2022), Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD BrahMos, indicated that several countries are in talks with India. And which country will be the next? “We will do as per the government’s decisions.”

What is the deal with the Philippines?

“In 2018, nNegotiations with the country had started. The deal is for USD 374,962,800 & in their local currency for 19,500 billion Pesos. We cannot reveal the numbers of what is being exported. As per the contract, we will also be providing training, maintenance, repairs too,” Mr Rane added.

India will also provide Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package as per the contract. And these missiles are going to be part of the coastal defence regiment of the Philippine Marines. They will be the main users of this strategic defence capability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Due to that country’s budgetary constraints as well as the global lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the deal between the two countries got delayed.

According to the BrahMos CEO & MD, “The contract signed today is between the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd and the Department of National Defence of Philippines, their equivalent of Ministry of Defence, under the umbrella agreement signed between the two countries earlier.”

As has been reported by Financial Express Online in March 2021, both countries had inked an “Implementing Arrangement’’ which is basically a government to government agreement under which the Philippines can import other military platforms and weapons as well as missiles from India.

When was the export deal announced?

In 2020, the first announcement about the export of this Indo-Russian BrahMos Missile was made by a top diplomat in the Embassy of Russia, New Delhi. In response to media queries related to the export of the missile, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin, had said that the Philippines will be the first country to receive this.

The export of the supersonic cruise missile will help the Asean member country to deal with the growing bullying tactics adopted by the Chinese Navy in South China Sea.

Which are the other countries who are in talks with India?

In 2016, the Financial Express was the first to report that several other countries not only from Asean region but from other parts of the world have expressed interests in importing BrahMos missile from India.

While Vietnam could be the next customer, UAE too is in advanced stages of negotiations with India, also Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in this supersonic missile.

Also, according to reports, discussions with Indonesia too are in advanced stages. In fact when the Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto had visited India in 2020, the sale of the BrahMos Missile system was oon top of the agenda.

Countries like Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, South Korea, Qatar, and Bulgaria are keen to buy the BrahMos from India.

In December 2021, the Department of National Defence of Philippines, posted on their official website about the deal with India for the purchase of the BrahMis Missiles.

As mentioned before, the BrahMos Missile is Indo-Russian joint venture and it is capable of being launched from the land, sea, air, and sub-sea and has the capability of destroying the targets based on surface and sea-based targets.

Are the Indian forces using these missiles?

Yes, the Indian Armed forces have long back inducted these missiles.

More about the missile

Initially it had a range of 290 kms which was capped due to the obligations of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Once India entered that elite club the range was extended. And earlier this month the missile with extended range was tested from India’s own the indigenous guided stealth missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam.