Indo-Pak ceasefire along LoC will have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations in J&K: Army

Lt Gen Joshi also awarded unit appreciation to 26 units for their overall outstanding performance in the command theatre.

The Army’s northern commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Saturday said the agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) would have no bearing on the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the northern command, which looks after the security of the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, remained on the highest alert and made possible what was believed impossible by the bravery, grit and determination of its personnel in the face of challenging situations along the border.

“Recently, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have announced an agreement to uphold ceasefire along the LoC from February 24 and 25 midnight. I want to assure that this ceasefire will have no bearing on the counter-terrorist operations and we will maintain our alertness,” Lt Gen Joshi said at the northern command investiture ceremony here.

During the ceremony, the Army commander presented two Bar to Sena medals (gallantry) and 50 Sena medals (gallantry) to the brave soldiers.

He also presented three Sena medals (distinguished) and six Vishisht Seva medals for selfless service to the nation.

Lt Gen Joshi also awarded unit appreciation to 26 units for their overall outstanding performance in the command theatre.

“The northern command has always stood like a shield against the attempts by our neighbouring countries to spread disturbance and it will continue to remain so in the future. Whenever anyone raises an evil eye on our country, Indian Army has replied strongly,” Lt Gen Joshi said.