Indo-Pacific, QUAD, and more on the agenda of talks when Kishida meets Modi next week

Ahead of the QUAD summit and G7 summit in May, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio is coming on a two day visit to India from March 20-21.

On the agenda of talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific Region, Defence and Security, Space Cooperation as well as Trade and economic issues.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart will also discuss their priorities for their respective presidencies – Japan is holding the presidency of G7 and India is holding the G20 presidency.

The Japanese leader is keen on boosting ties with Global South countries ahead of the G7 in person summit in the month of May. While the G7 member countries are pushing for economic sanction on Russia, India has kept away from implementing any punitive measures. And has maintained that “this is not an era of war. And both Russia and Ukraine should resolve the issues through diplomacy and dialogue.

India under its G20 Presidency has been pushing for Global South – this term refers to countries not only in Asia but also in Africa and Latin America.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in the city of Hiroshima in the month of May where the two leaders will meet again, as PM Kishida is expected to invite PM Modi when they meet in New Delhi next week.

Member nations of G7

The US, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and the European Union, and the G20 has Brazil, China, Australia, Argentina, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea and South Africa.

Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi earlier this month had not come for the two days G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi; however he came a day later for the QUAD Foreign Ministers meeting.

India-Japan Military Ties

Earlier this year, Japan unveiled its new national security plan signaling his country’s biggest military build-up since WWII. Besides doubling up its defence budget it has also highlighted its plans to boost military ties with India at bilateral as well as multilateral level. The report has also talked about promoting defence equipment and technology as well as more exercises and training with the armed forces of India.

And has talked about further promoting free, open Indo-Pacific by deepening cooperation with like minded countries through QUAD, Japan-US Alliance.

According to industry sources Japan-based Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)’s C-2 Transport Aircraft has been developed and manufactured locally, and is one of the contenders for the Medium Transport Aircraft requirement of the Indian Air Force. This transport aircraft has been deployed by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) since March 2017.